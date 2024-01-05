Grand Theft Auto V Is About To Leave Xbox Game Pass

There’s little doubt that the Xbox Game Pass is the best thing to happen with Xbox consoles since, well, ever. The lineup of games that it provides often includes brand-new releases and classic titles for gamers to enjoy while they’re there. The one catch is that the games don’t always stay on the service forever, and so you have to play them while they’re available. In the case of Grand Theft Auto V, the title has been on the game pass for about six months. But as GameRant notes, it’s leaving today. So, if you’ve been enjoying the free ride, that ride is about to come to an end.

The irony here is that Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time, so it technically never needed to be on the Xbox Game Pass in the first place. That proves that Microsoft was willing, and continues to be willing, to pay Rockstar to get the game on their service so even more people would play it. Microsoft has been very adamant and forward about how much they’re willing to spend to bolster the Xbox Game Pass lineup, and this is just another example of this.

But, obviously, the other reason to bring up this topic is that it helps create an even bigger urge for GTA VI, which is scheduled to come out in 2025 if the current release window holds. Whether it will or not is up in the air, as you can imagine. The game has been anticipated for years, but because of how well the fifth entry did over the course of a decade via its online component and continued sales, Rockstar Games was in no hurry to get the game out.

Then, when they were making it, they were hit with a huge leak that got the title to be attacked by many who wondered what Rockstar was doing. The leak only showed alpha footage and the like, so it wasn’t even close to the finished product.

A closer look at said product was provided last month when Rockstar Games dropped the game’s first trailer. In it, we got a glimpse at the more modern Vice City in Florida and the craziness that gamers will get to partake in. In between that, we got a glimpse of the series first female protagonist and the life of crime her and her partner will be going through.

We’ll have to wait for more info on it.