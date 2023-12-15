Naughty Dog Has Multiple Single Player Games In Development

There was a ton of hype built up around The Last of Us Online. It was going to be a different kind of gameplay experience than what Naughty Dog is mainly known for. We’ve seen this studio turn out some incredibly detailed single-player experiences. But rather than adding a multiplayer component to The Last of Us Part II, a full-on multiplayer gameplay experience was being worked on. Unfortunately, as you all likely have heard, Naughty Dog has unveiled that production for this multiplayer title based on The Last of Us franchise has been killed off.

That’s some bitter news if you’ve been actively watching the game development news regarding this upcoming title. However, the announcement that came with The Last of Us Online did confirm that the studio has been working on other projects. In particular, it was confirmed that there is more than one single-player game project being worked on within the studio. Unfortunately, these games were not detailed, so we don’t have any insight into what they are about. Likewise, we’re not sure if these are new IPs or if we’re seeing any games come out that continue on their past franchises.

We have more than one ambitious, brand new single player game that we’re working on here at Naughty Dog, and we cannot wait to share more about what comes next when we’re ready. Naughty Dog

We know that there is plenty of hope out there that we’ll see another installment release for The Last of Us. That franchise has gained a new resurgence with the popularity of HBO’s live-action adaptation. We also have The Last of Us Part II Remastered coming out next month. So fans that get through the second game might be ready to see where the story could take them next. Likewise, it might even help lay out another season or two of the HBO series.

At the very least, now that The Last of Us Online has been scrapped, we could see these other productions ramp up. More resources will be diverted to these games, but we’re uncertain just how far along any of these other games are at this point. Hopefully, we’ll hear something within 2024 about the next main game project being released from this talented studio. Again, their next release is The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which is set to launch on January 19, 2024. You’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5 platform when it is released. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming game in the video below.