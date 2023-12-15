Digital Foundry Is Not Expecting Grand Theft Auto VI For Nintendo Switch 2

There’s a ton of talk going on right now for Grand Theft Auto VI. The video game was highly anticipated for years, as we’ve been stuck in Los Santos since 2013. Grand Theft Auto V was a big hit, but those eager to get the next installment must wait a bit longer. We know a Grand Theft Auto VI is coming in 2025. However, the only confirmed platforms for the game are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC release will come after the consoles receive their game version. But some fans wonder if the Nintendo Switch 2 will be enough of a powerhouse to run Grand Theft Auto VI.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for more information to come out regarding what’s included in this next console release. Nintendo has yet to announce the console officially, but it’s speculated that we might see something within 2024. With that said, there’s also plenty of anticipation about just how big of a leap we’ll see between the power the Nintendo Switch provides and its successor. Although, Digital Foundry is not anticipating enough power to pull off a Grand Theft Auto VI port. So, if you’re looking to enjoy this game on the go, you might have to look at what options are available for a Windows gaming handheld.

Digital Foundry is an incredible YouTube channel that goes into the finer details of the hardware for consoles and gaming. So, if you like to know the little details behind the hardware and components, this might be a YouTube channel you actively view regularly. Recently, the channel took on questions from their community regarding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release. That’s when one viewer asked about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch 2 being capable of running Rockstar Games’ upcoming title.

While we’re waiting for details to emerge on the console, Digital Foundry doesn’t believe it will happen as we’re dealing with a mobile chipset. However, they went on to say that the current Nintendo Switch has done a lot of amazing things, and we should see a worthy generational leap in terms of its successor. Still, there’s not too much hope out there that Rockstar Games could port the next Grand Theft Auto game onto the next Nintendo console. Still, we’ll have to wait and see just what this next-generation Nintendo console can do and if it will be a viable console for third-party developers to bring their titles onto the platform.