South Park: Snow Day Will Be A 3D Multiplayer Free-For-All

It also looks like this may miss what would be an obviously perfect holiday release.

Ubisoft has shared a new gameplay trailer for South Park: Snow Day, demonstrating that it will be a considerably different game from the ones that just preceded it.

South Park: Fractured but Whole and South Park: The Stick of Truth were both published by Ubisoft. Both were also RPGs with turn-based combat, and a perspective that mirrored the look of the show.

The publication history of these games also reflect quite the turbulent flow of activity. The original THQ was the original publisher of South Park: The Stick of Truth, but this was one of the few projects salvaged after THQ’s bankruptcy, and this game and the South Park rights were picked up by Ubisoft for a pittance of its original cost.

South Park: Snow Day, however, sees the publishing rights return to THQ, or really, Embracer Group owned THQ Nordic. From what we’ve seen in the trailer, this doesn’t look like one of the 15 titles that Embracer has written down.

South Park: Snow Day is being developed by Question Games, who had previously developed The Magic Circle. Much like Obsidian on South Park: Fractured but Whole, Question are a studio of some renown, being placed out of their element by making a South Park game.

The trailer shows that the game is shifting from the pseudo 2.5 D perspective of the previous two games, to a full 3D game. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are recognizable as their signature characters, but it doesn’t look like they were able to squeeze in that much expletives or foul humor in the game, at least not yet.

What we have is a multiplayer action game where kids go out in teams to kill each other in the snow. As shared by Video Games Chronicle, here’s the official synopsis:

“An all-new South Park game is coming… in 3D. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day!

Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.”

South Park: Snow Day doesn’t have a release date yet, so it may actually miss the end of the year which seems like the perfect time to release. It is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can watch the official trailer below.