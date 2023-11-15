Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Smallest Patch Yet

When it comes to modern gaming, there is nothing more important or as frustrating as updates. These patches are what help keep the games going and can help solve problems that may pop up from time to time. The question is whether the patches will “do something meaningful” or just be there to patch things up and offer some “new things” that gamers might like. In the case of Mortal Kombat 1, they’ve been doing several patches since the game came out in September, but if you were hoping that this update would significantly improve the game, you are sadly out of luck.

That’s not to say that there isn’t new content to be found in this patch. For example, the second season of Invasions has begun and will allow you to fight against Nitara and her kin while also getting some new skins and items for your Kombatants to use. There is also a new Fatality that you can buy that is Thanksgiving-themed. Because why not at this point?

Furthermore, some bugs were fixed during this patch, but they were apparently so few that NetherRealm didn’t bother to explain what had been fixed within it. So you can take that as you will.

The real problem with this update is that it punctuates certain things that NetherRealm has been getting flak for, recently: paid content within the game. Specifically, gamers have to pay to get certain Fatalities, which is a new thing that is not only insulting, it’s downright predatory.

After all, Fatalities are a key part of the game and something that gamers treasure for both the right and wrong reasons. However, when you put a price tag on them, it devalues them, making them wonder what ELSE NetherRealm will charge for in the future.

They had already littered their other series with microtransactions, and that’s the last thing that gamers want in this title. So, hopefully, things will improve going forward, especially with Christmas coming around…

Speaking of which, a likely ‘gift’ that gamers will receive in the upcoming holiday season is the announcement of when they’ll get the next DLC character from the Kombat Pack. The first entrant, Omni-Man, has already been well-received by gamers and critics, and they’re eagerly awaiting the next arrival in Mortal Kombat 1.

Furthermore, they’re hoping that we might get another story DLC like the last entry in the franchise had, but only time will tell on that one.