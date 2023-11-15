Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Rating In Saudi Arabia

This would be quite a way to cap off Capcom's run this financial year.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has received a rating in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by the Video Games Chronicle, the Saudi media ratings agency themselves tweeted that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was approved for players aged 18 and above.

Of course, when these ratings first get published, they are a sign that the game is close to being released. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was only announced last June 2022, but based on what we know about the game’s size and scope, Capcom has likely already been working on this game for a few years earlier.

Dragon’s Dogma is frequently seen as a Japanese studio’s take on Bethesda style RPGs. However, Capcom did put the work in to differentiate themselves further by adding in the Pawn system. Pawns are NPCs that help the player with support and combat, and also have an online component, as you can use Pawns made by other players and shared online.



Dragon’s Dogma was not a hit upon release, but hit its stride after a recent rerelease of Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen, a 2013 special edition that has finally caught up on the technical issues and technical strides hit forward by other games.

Capcom clearly has a lot of confidence in Dragon’s Dogma, as they had kept bringing the game back certain that it had an audience out there. With Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom can cement themselves as one of those developers that makes Western-style action RPGs, bringing the cycle of Western and Japanese RPGs full circle.

It is notable that it still took Capcom nearly a decade to prepare this sequel. As for right now, we don’t know for sure if they really took that long to make Dragon’s Dogma 2, but if that were the case, then they may have been working on some incredible things that isn’t possible in a shorter time frame.

Capcom announced two weeks ago that they still had one more major title to release before the end of this financial year, which is on March 31, 2024. When we reported it then, we had also predicted that the said game is Dragon’s Dogma 2, based on what titles were already announced and also released.

This would be quite a way to cap of Capcom’s financial year, after such high profile and successful releases like Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and Exoprimal coming out this calendar year. Here’s hoping that this all does mean an official announcement is coming soon.