Final Super Mario Bros Wonder Character Icons Available Now On Nintendo Switch Online

Super Mario Bros Wonder was easily the biggest game for Nintendo in its last few months, not including an upcoming title that arrives next week, and they’ve been promptly celebrating its arrival and success in numerous ways. Over on the Nintendo Switch Online service, they’ve been dropping waves of icons featuring the game’s character, powerups, enemies, and more! As Nintendo Switch Online users know, they can spend Platinum Points to get these icons, and once they’re gone, they’re not coming back. So, if you want to change up your icon, this will be a perfect chance to do so via Mario and friends!

As ComicBook.com highlights, the final wave of icons features Drill Hat Mario, the Drill Cap powerup, Luigi, Princess Peach, Red Yoshi, Prince Florian, a Poppin, and the Hoppycat!

Each one has some nice details, so if you’ve been hoping to stand out with your player icon, this is your last chance to get some unique ones from Mario’s latest game! Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Now, if you haven’t played Super Mario Bros Wonder yet, you’re missing out! The game is easily one of the best titles of the year and is already the fastest-selling title of the 2D Mario platformers in history! Not to mention, some people have it in their selection for Game of the Year! That’s how fun it is in their minds.

Nintendo went all out for it, and it shows. The development team noted for weeks before the game’s arrival that they took numerous different paths to create a 2D Mario title that would stand out from past entries and have an “evolved” feel compared to the “copy and paste” elements that the 2D platforming version of the game was known for in the past.

The best examples of these changes are the Wonder Flower and the Badges. The Wonder Flower started off from a simple idea and then grew to a massive wall of sticky notes that had over 2000 ideas! Obviously, not all 2000 ideas made it into the game, but anyone who’s beaten the title knows exactly how wacky things get once you hit that Wonder Flower.

As for the Badges, they offer Mario and his friends a myriad of abilities that can help them in levels both big and small. Inflating caps, powerful jumps, the ability to bounce back from damage, and more!

All of this helped lead the game to insanely good reviews and sales numbers.