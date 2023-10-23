Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Code Red Details Have Leaked

New details have emerged for Assassin’s Creed Code Red.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, new key art has revealed. Ubisoft writer Pierre Boudreau briefly changed his profile pick to that new key art, though it has now been reverted back.

The art showed a female Japanese assassin, wearing what appears to be Japanese cloth armor, including the trademark Assassin cowl. This seems to be the first confirmed image of the playable character, and only the second image from the game. You can see the image below, hosted on Imgur.

This rumor got bolstered even further from a new tweet from j0nathan, who shared new details. Courtesy of Cygus_Lorman on Reddit, we can share these details below:

“- The heroine should be called Naoé/Naoi (but it could be changed between now and the release of the game, like Jora became Eivor in Valhalla). It is also very likely that it is her name in Japanese “ナオエ” under the Assassins logo on the right.

– Her story is similar to that of Bayek. A member of the Order will kill her father and a quest for revenge will follow which will push her to create/join the shinobis.”

Interestingly enough, Cygus_Lorman also pointed out that some historical details may not hold up, in particular because Ubisoft had already written up lore about the Osaka Brotherhood.

Cygus_Lorman explains that if the Order who kills Naoe’s/Naoi’s father is secretly the Templars, that already ruins the lore. This game seems to happen 30 to 50 years after Ezio’s death, with heavy implication that he helped form the Osaka Brotherhood. But the Osaka Brotherhood was founded before European contact, in a roundabout way when one of the Assassins in China returned to their native Japan to found a new branch there.

In any case, these are all speculatory for now, as none of these details have been confirmed by Ubisoft itself. While not everyone enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the consensus from hardcore fans is that they were generally happy that Ubisoft made a smaller game than prior incarnations.

Subsequently, fans can hope that Assassin’s Creed Code Red, when it does get released with a real name and details officially released, will also be a reasonably sized game. It won’t be spread out around an overly big map that overstays its welcome, and Ubisoft will focus on making a satisfying narrative experience instead.