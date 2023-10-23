Remedy Reassures Fans Alan Wake 2 Will Run Great On Consoles

Remedy presumably did very well for them to go public with these assertions.

A Remedy dev has come online to reassure fans that Alan Wake 2 will run great on consoles.

This comes after Remedy revealed the PC requirements for Alan Wake 2, which are quite significant. At all levels, the game requires 16 GB RAM and 90 GB storage, on an SSD. To run the game on low graphics, Remedy explains that the game needs the minimum of an i5-7600K and a RTX 2060 or X 6600.

Obviously, these specs are way higher than what is found on the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. So fans have reasonable fears that Alan Wake 2 won’t be performing as good on those consoles, much less the Xbox Series S.

And so, as reported by Tech4Gamers, Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha went online on Twitter to reassure fans. He tweeted:

“Especially as a console player, I’m really happy how good Alan Wake 2 is on console platforms. We had a lot of focus on them throughout development ensuring the game would run well and look as incredible as it does. Focused on all platforms to be fair, as well as we could.”

Remedy’s choices for their games don’t always seem to set them up for success. In this case, we already know that Alan Wake 2 will not get a physical release. Remedy has stood their ground upon this, even after a publisher stated that they would step up to make such a release happen if Remedy were up to it.

So for Remedy to claim that they put focus on making Alan Wake 2 good on consoles is quite the promise. Given we are looking at one of the biggest games of the year, presumably the biggest game for Sony, come out buggy upon launch, Remedy has promised that they would do better than that.

Now despite these reassurances, Thomas didn’t get into specifics into how well the game runs on these platforms. Are PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X gamers getting 60 FPS at high resolution? How well will the Xbox Series S version hold up?

In any case, the fans did need to have someone from Remedy reassure them that the game would be good on consoles. Certainly Remedy could have lost a lot of customers otherwise. We will learn soon enough if the studio will be as good as their word.

Alan Wake 2 will be releasing on October 27, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on Epic Game Store. The game is not planned for release on Steam.