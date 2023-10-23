Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Record-Setting Launch on PS5

Almost everyone agreed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be one of the biggest launches in 2023. After all, Insomniac Games was a crew that could be trusted with various things, including adapting the Marvel property, creating a fun and robust game world to explore, and having meaningful gameplay to participate in. It also helped that they had already made two games featuring two different Spider-Men and thus proved they could handle this particular superhero setting. The question was whether they could capture the magic of the first game and build upon it for the second one. The sales results clearly indicate that they could do that and then some.

As the official PlayStation Twitter handle revealed, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million units in just the first 24 hours! That not only makes it one of the fastest-selling titles on the console by all accounts, but it’s also the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios title of all time. That means it leaped over other titles from crews like Santa Monica Studios, Naughty Dog, etc. Plus, that’s just the first 24 hours. Imagine what we’ll hear when we discover how much it sold in the first full weekend or a full week? It’s pretty clear these Spider-Men will be doing well on PS5.

Great news, Spidey fans — Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch! pic.twitter.com/k3KdioW6x7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2023

That’s good because everything about this game screams that it’s a Game of the Year contender and, thus, should be something that people should try out, even if they’re not a superhero fan. Much like the first game, the story is deep, and the gameplay is rich. Even when you look outside of the main storyline, there are plenty of side events to do as either Spider-Man, including numerous searches for items that we won’t spoil and other side characters for you to meet.

Plus, the main campaign is rich and robust in its own right. The game features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to defend New York City from threats that they never saw coming. One of them is Kraven the Hunter, who wants to see if any of the superpowered beings in the city are worthy of his hunting skills. Plus, with the arrival of the Venom Symbiote, things will get very personal as Peter Parker not only has to deal with the return of his best friend but also the changes that the Symbiote does to him.

So don’t wait! Get your copy of the game and be part of history!