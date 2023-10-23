Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is The Buggiest 2023 Game With MetaCritic’s ‘Universal Acclaim’

We need to talk about how these bugs did not come up in review copies, and why that matters.

A few days after release, it has emerged that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has some serious bugs and issues.

The official Reddit for the game’s bugs list these as major issues:

Gamers who bought a disc cannot finish the installation. Allegedly players using a disc get stuck installing the game at 36 %.

Subsequently, gamers cannot install the game to their SSD. In these cases it’s advised to store the game in the PlayStation 5’s memory.

Some gamers cannot change performance and fidelity modes. These issues may resolve after the first mission.

Finally, there are cases of game crashing or overheating, which may be because the console needs clearning.

Over on Twitter, ACG AKA Jeremy Penter made this observation about the growing reports of bugs:

“I feel very comfortable now saying the Spiderman 2 day 0 patch, Elden Ring day 0, and the Hunter Simulator day 0 are all part of a particular very small set that have induced more bugs or perf issues in their games. I have brought this up many times on the podcast that it CAN happen but is rare.

However, this is 100% for sure a thing with Spiderman 2. Been testing it all night.”

And then, user dark1x, AKA John Linneman of Digital Foundry, supported Jeremy’s assertion:

“Yep. I played a bunch today and had multiple bugs that never occurred during the review period.

Menu stopped pausing the game

No Menu SFX

Suit FX getting stuck

Asset loading hiccups

Missing rain sound (restarted – fixed)

Very unusual but, like you say, it has happened before.”

While it does seem that these issues did not affect most player’s experience of the game, there needs to be a conversation about these issues. And no, this isn’t about console wars.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received a 91 MetaCritic score from 150 critic reviews. That gives it the distinction of receiving universal acclaim from said reviewers. However, these review scores are not based on the version of the game that some players received, and that’s a problem.

Remember, MetaCritic is more than some award or medal that the industry gets to brag about. Game developers can lose their jobs or see their bonuses and pay cut if their project does not get the MetaCritic their employer is aiming for.

This is not a fair system, at all. But if we are to follow these rules arbitrarily set by the industry, we have to at least try to make it as fair as possible. And it would not be fair that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 receives a citation for ‘universal acclaim’ when it clearly was not that experience for everyone.

It wouldn’t be fair to other developers, who saw their games receive lower metascores, and were penalized for it in real, material terms. It also isn’t fair to those gamers who literally cannot install or play the game. The fact that the game players got is not what reviewers received is a red flag that the reviews aren’t accurate, or helpful to the gamers as consumers.

We understand that games can be great in spite of bugs, that bugs can be fixed in time, that game development is unpredictable. But if we talk about a system which determines who gets paid and who has to leave the industry, it should not be set up to favor some studios over others, for arbitrary reasons.

For this reason, we have to call out, that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the buggiest game to receive Metacritic’s ‘universal acclaim’ monicker, with many 10/10 scores. Those scores were based on a different game than what consumers got, and we have to question if that’s really acceptable.