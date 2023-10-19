Rumor: There Will Be A PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle

There’s a new rumor floating around of a new PlayStation 5 Spider-Man bundle, but we don’t know if you’ll want this one.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2_20231017215051

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the word going around from dataleaker billbil-kun is that Sony will be releasing a PlayStation 5 Slim Standard Edition Console, that comes with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

That means, gamers will get the smaller PlayStation 5, that will have slightly more storage, and a disc drive, that will also have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This version of the console will sell at the standard price of $ 559.99.

So, let’s put this bundle into context. Tomorrow, October 20, 2023, at the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony will also release a special edition PlayStation 5 bundle, that will also have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is also priced at $ 559.99. The only difference? It will be the original larger PlayStation 5, that has a disc drive.

So billbil-kun’s rumor is basically saying that Sony is selling out their stock of the larger PlayStation 5, but intends to keep selling PlayStation 5 consoles with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in them. When they finally sell out all their stocks of the larger console, they will move forward with selling the smaller PlayStation 5 consoles, one of which will be a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2bundle.

There’s nothing wrong or malicious here. But if the rumor is true, there really isn’t anything exciting about it. If you’re a huge Insomniac or Spider-fan who can’t wait to play the game, you can go ahead and buy the launch version of this bundle. But if you aren’t in a particular hurry, or you prefer to get the smaller PlayStation 5, you can just wait a few weeks to buy the same thing, with a smaller PlayStation 5.

If you’re someone who already owns a PlayStation 5, this won’t even affect you at all. At least, it’s good to know that there are multiple options. It would also make sense that Sony wouldn’t talk about this, because they can’t predict if their consumers will wait out the release of the smaller PlayStation 5 with this knowledge.

It certainly seems like waiting out the smaller PlayStation 5 would be the smarter choice. The smaller console will be easier to place around a house, and it also has slightly larger storage. This won’t stop the players who want to be there on Day One, but again, at least the option is there.