Ubisoft Has 12 Job Openings For Splinter Cell Remake

Ubisoft may be quiet about it but this project has definitely seen its challenges behind the scenes.

Ubisoft has revealed multiple job openings for their Toronto studio, including some specifically for Splinter Cell Remake.

Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell Remake all the way back in December of 2021. As of this writing, it has been over a decade since the last game in the series, the infamous flub Splinter Cell Blacklist. Since then, the Splinter Cell franchise has completely missed an entire console generation, but it may or may not return in this one.

As reported by PSU, there are 12 jobs in total that are listed for Splinter Cell Remake, across different departments. This seems to be an indication that the game is truly well in development, but it may not be at a state where it is ready to release anytime soon.

These are the specific job openings listed for the project:

Production Manager – VFX & Lighting

Production Coordinator – Characters & Concept

Texture Artist

Narrative Designer

Technical Artist

Associate Producer – Codev & Outsourcing

Technical Director – Art

Associate Producer – Realization Teams

Level Designer

Technical Animator

Team Lead Animator

Gameplay Animator

Thankfully, Ubisoft has also shared this description of the project, giving us a small look at how the company themselves see Splinter Cell Remake:

“We’re working on a Splinter Cell remake, assembling a team with passion, drive and respect for the trifocal goggles.

This is an opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what’s at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience.”

It isn’t clear if these openings are happening because there were people in Ubisoft who left, or if the studio just needs to increase their size to fit the project. It may also be a little bit of both.

We do know that just a few days ago, Splinter Cell Remake’s director, David Grivel, left the project and studio. It’s clear that the project is going through development struggles that the public isn’t privy to. Of course, this may also tie in to the bigger issues ongoing with Ubisoft, with an ongoing investigation of workplace misconduct.

It is a matter of public record that five former Ubisoft executives have been arrested in connection with these allegations. There is also a lawsuit filed vs Ubisoft in France, by a worker’s union.

In light of everything, we should remember that the people affected by these allegations may include people who still work at Ubisoft. We hope the company is able to do right by their current and former employees, and can also make it all come together for their current and ongoing projects.