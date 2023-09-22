Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Also Adds Leon’s RPD Uniform

The Resident Evil 4 remake was a hit, as it should be. This particular installment for the Resident Evil franchise was incredibly popular upon its release and remains one of the more cherished installments. However, the remake is now giving fans who missed out on the original release a chance to try it out. Likewise, veteran players are getting a chance to replay the game with a modern touch. With that said, there was a glaring omission from the remake release, and that was the missing Separate Ways DLC.

For those of you who were waiting for the game to land in the marketplace, it might have been a bit disappointing that the Separate Ways campaign wasn’t featured. This was a storyline campaign that put players into the role of Ada Wong, who we see pop up from time to time in the main campaign of Resident Evil 4. But what she’s up to when you’re not directly interacting with Ada is a bit of a mystery. With Separate Ways, we’re getting more backstory behind why Ada is in the area and what she gets into when not saving Leon from impending doom.

With that said, this release also comes with a new unlock. Another aspect that fans took issue with was that Leon Kennedy didn’t have an unlock to give him the original outfit from Resident Evil 2. So, if you wanted that RPD uniform, it’s now available. This new DLC also comes with another challenge for those who want to try out their luck with The Mercenaries game mode. So prepare for a real challenge to get your hands on that RPD outfit.

Thanks to The Gamer, we’re finding out that some Reddit threads are revealing the RPD outfit can be unlocked by going through all The Mercenaries levels with each character and getting a S++ ranking. So don’t expect it to be easy to get this outfit, but if you’re committed, then you can get to the game mode now and try your luck. It does seem a bit odd that we’re just now getting the uniform added into the mix.

At any rate, Resident Evil 4 is now available for players to pick up. If you haven’t already purchased a copy of the game, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.