Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Previews Praises Sequel Title

Regarding the PS4 remake of the all-time classic RPG title, Square Enix ensured that everything was bigger, better, and more expansive than was possible on the PS1. Gone was the more linear way of traversing certain areas, and in its place was a more open world with plenty of side quests. The primitive graphics were gone, and they were replaced by beautiful 3D models that the internet continues to talk about regarding certain ladies. So for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the continuation of that remake, Square Enix needed to do their best to keep the flow going and prove they could continue to grow things meaningfully.

Recently, multiple websites like Eurogamer could play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth via a two-mission demo. They enjoyed The Fated Mt Nibel Mission and The Open Wilds of Junon. By their accounts, everything is better, more open, refined, and just as important, even more of a blast to play.

For example, when you go into the open world of the planet, you’ll see the graphics shine in a way that wasn’t possible when you were in the plated city of Midgar. You’ll get to see how the planet is being affected by the Mako drainage that Shinra and others are doing. Whether you’re in the past via the Nibelheim mission or in the present, there are going to be plenty of things that catch your eye.

Regarding the “past mission,” Sephiroth will indeed be 100% playable in the title. This was teased in the recent trailer, but he has been confirmed to be playable. This isn’t the version you’re dealing with in the present, which you’ll see very quickly via his outfit and moves.

Oh, and if you were hoping to ride a Chocobo in the game, you won’t just be able to do it, but their theme has gotten an upgrade! They are a key part of traversing the open world of Gaia, and you’ll have a blast going every which way with them.

Combat will also be getting some overhauls in the best way. There are going to be multiple new characters you can add to your party, allowing you to build the team you want instead of being “stuck” with certain groups. Plus, you’ll have new summons, the “Synergy” system will add new combos and abilities to use, and there are more Summons you can bring to the fight.

All this and more await you when the title arrives on January 29th on PS5.