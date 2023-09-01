Starfield Players Wouldn’t Mind Bethesda Updating This UI Issue

Starfield has just been released for players who have early access. That means we’ll see a lot more content on Starfield featured online over the next few days. But soon, the rest of us will be able to get our hands on the official launch of this Bethesda RPG epic. Still, even with the developers spending years working on this game to ensure it’s about as perfect in their eyes as possible for a launch, fans have chimed in with what they don’t like. Now, it’s not surprising that there are various opinions on what Bethesda could improve on with this game. This RPG was a big undertaking for the company.

However, thanks to a report from GamesRadar, we’re finding out that Starfield players are not too pleased with how the map looks in this game. It looks like the big problem fans are having is the maps from when players land on a planet. With Starfield being a game focused on exploration, it would make sense that there will be some areas where the maps are inaccessible. You’ll want to explore these areas as well to see what you might uncover. But that’s not the main focus with players when it comes to the map issue.

Starfield’s map issues with players seem to focus more on city locations. Players are finding that even locating some of the objectives is hard to manage because the map doesn’t provide enough details to know where they need to head. Likewise, the layouts of the city can be confusing when you don’t have some kind of map reference to point you in the right direction. So that’s likely a problem we imagine Bethesda developers would fix in a future update.

I’m sure this problem would further get discussed with players online once the game officially launches for everyone outside of being in early access. Again, we don’t have long to go before we can get our hands on the game. Starfield will be launching on September 6, 2023. When the RPG is finally released, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the game on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is a first-party Microsoft studio delivering the game, you’ll find Starfield available through Xbox Game Pass. In the meantime, you can view our Before You Buy video coverage for Starfield in the video we have embedded below.