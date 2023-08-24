Pikmin 4 Player Trying To Collect “Treasures” In Real Life

How far have you ever gone to show your love of a video game? Many have gone to great lengths to show their passion for gaming titles over the years. Some love to purchase the “Collector’s Editions” of AAA titles to say they have the “premiere goodies” outside of the game. For artists, they love to draw fanart and show off their favorite characters, moments, etc. Nintendo fans are known for buying lots of merch from their favorite franchises, but one Pikmin 4 fan decided to go on a treasure hunt. One that directly reflects the “treasures” you get in the game.

To those who haven’t played the title yet, after you crash land on a planet, you must collect “treasures” to fix your ship and expand the areas you can visit in the world. Some “treasures” are Nintendo-related, like controllers, the Nintendo Advance SP, etc.

There are plenty of these items to find in the game, and one player posted on Twitter that he would collect all the treasures in real life. He posted a “status update” recently, and as you can see below, he’s gotten quite a few of these treasures:

If you’re curious how far he has to go to “finish the treasure hunt,” he’s got a ways to go. In the title, there are 239 treasures for you to collect. While the gamer has done well so far, he’s not done yet. But given his passion for the game, he’ll find a way to get them all. One treasure he might have a problem finding is a large gold bar.

Sticking with Pikmin 4 news, the title continues to sell well in Japan. We still haven’t heard details on its sales in the US or UK despite the game being out for over a month. But Nintendo insider Stealth posted on Twitter that the game was the #1 physically selling title in Japan for the 5th week straight and sold over 750,000 units.

Even if data crunchers were to lowball the amount of digital sales in the country and the sales of the US and UK, it’s clear that the title has crossed well over 1 million units sold and is possibly over two million.

This is shocking because the franchise hasn’t done well in Japan in the past. The team even made heavy changes to the title’s gameplay and flow so it would be more welcoming to gamers. In Japan, those efforts clearly worked.