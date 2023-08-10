Capcom Will Add Dino Crisis To Exoprimal If They Get Enough Fan Demand

Capcom is also interested in bringing in Mega Man content, so they may get their robo against Leviathan's dinosaur empire.

Exoprimal’s producer has expressed interest in adding Dino Crisis content to the multiplayer shooter.

In an interview with Siliconera, director Takuro Hiraoka was asked about what content he would like to add to the game, after they launched with the Street Fighter collaboration.

Curiously, Hiraoka did not offer up the game everyone says they wanted Exoprimal to be. Instead, he said:

“I think it would be a lot of fun to have a collaboration with the Mega Man series, which I’ve been playing since my younger days. The idea of going head-to-head with monsters from the fantasy world of the Dragon’s Dogma series personally excites me as well.

Having a collaboration with the Monster Hunter series, which we announced recently, will be pretty awesome as well!”

Now, to be fair to Mr Hiraoka, there’s nothing wrong with these two franchises. The idea behind Exoprimal’s big villain, Leviathan, is that it can draw out minions from anywhere and any time.

So, giving him those kinds of abilities, it’s reasonable in the premise of the game that it can bring over the Robot Masters, or maybe even Copy X and a bunch of Reploids. There is also some real potential in having the player play as Rock himself, or other playable characters in the lore, such as Proto Man, Bass, X, etc.

Dragon’s Dogma is a somewhat unappreciated franchise in its own time, and is only now coming into its own. While it could have been the premier fantasy franchise that Dark Souls turned out to be, Capcom was able to fully realize its potential with the rerelease branded Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

Now, Dragon’s Dogma’s bestiary is filled with all manner of classic Western fantasy monsters. In terms of a multiplayer PvPvE shooter, it would be a unique challenge to the developers to realize them in this entirely different genre. It would also be an interesting challenge for the players to fight these monsters who literally work under a completely different set of rules.

However, when Hiraoka was asked about Dino Crisis, he was not dismissive of the idea at all. Here’s what he said:

“Leviathan is the type of entity that will go to any means to collect a variety of useful combat data. If there’s enough demand from players, Leviathan very well could make this a reality.”

So there you go. Note that Hiraoka emphasized ‘demand from players’. That seems to indicate, not only will player demand be the deciding factor in making such content, it would determine what kind of content Capcom could possibly make in context for Exoprimal.

Dino Crisis’ time travel lore has more than enough elements to make this possible, but maybe Capcom is overthinking this. Fans might be completely happy just getting exosuits patterned after Regina and Dylan. There is literally no difference between Exoprimal’s dinosaurs and Dino Crisis’ dinosaurs. Maybe Capcom could just make a future story DLC which ties both universes together, so it all makes sense after all.