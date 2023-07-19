Blizzard Entertainment Games Are Coming To Steam

PC gaming can be a headache at times. There are a variety of PC launchers out there, and then you have a selection of games that are tied directly to these launchers. So sometimes starting up a PC means loading a few launchers with it, and then there’s the hunt to see what game you’re after is locked behind one of several launchers. Fortunately, the headache might ease up if only just a little. Blizzard has decided to finally open up the floodgates for their games and bring them over to the Steam launcher. But don’t expect every game to land on Steam quite yet.

The announcement came today from Blizzard Entertainment. A blog post revealed that they are going to deliver a few of their video games on Steam, and to start the process, the first game will be Overwatch 2. It’s not too surprising, as this is a free-to-play title that they are pushing right now. Those who are interested in the game but didn’t bother giving it a go because it was tied to the Battle.net launcher, then you can give it a download this August 10. That’s the date we’ll find Overwatch 2 on Steam, and it lines up with their big update for the game.

Battle.net is the home of all our PC players, and over the years, we’ve evolved our platform to support updated technologies, capabilities, and our communities’ expectations. But as we’ve evolved, the industry has evolved too–gaming is no longer just for specific communities as it was when Battle.net launched over two decades ago, gaming is for everyone–and though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games. Which is why we’re trying something new. We’re excited to announce that we are bringing a selection of our games to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2… which will be available on the platform on August 10! Blizzard Entertainment

If you don’t recall, Overwatch 2: Invasion is launching, which will bring new gameplay experiences, a new PvP game mode, maps, a hero, and even the first set of PvE Story Missions. So that might persuade some players to check out the game on Steam if they haven’t already tried it through Battle.net. Of course, this is just the start of the line of video game titles Blizzard Entertainment will be bringing over onto the Steam PC launcher. Unfortunately, we are not given any insight into what other games are coming.

Blizzard Entertainment is making this move to ensure their games are easily accessible for players to enjoy. But what titles are coming next is kept a secret for now. The blog post did note that more information about potential other games coming to the PC platform will be unveiled when the time is right. So, for now, we at least know Overwatch 2 is coming, and then others will start to follow. With that said, even though these games will land on Steam, you’ll still likely need to log into your Battle.net account in order to play them. Likewise, Battle.net will continue to be available for those that wish to use that launcher.