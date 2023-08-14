PlayStation Kicks Off Summer Sale With Big Video Game Discounts

Update:

We’re moving into our final couple of days for the PlayStation Summer Sale. Make sure to check out the discounts before its too late!

Original Story…

We don’t have to tell you this, but video games can be expensive. Especially now that we are in this latest generation of console platforms. AAA titles now will run you $69.99 when they first launch into the marketplace. That’s an increase over the previous standard of $59.99. So knowing just what video games to pick up at launch and what titles to hold off on is a must to keep your wallet from being barren. Fortunately, there are typically plenty of sales and promos going on that gives you a bit more bang for your buck. For instance, today, Sony has kicked off the PlayStation Summer Sale. This will give you up to 75% off select video games.

We’re in the summer, so naturally, you might have a bit more time to enjoy a video game or two. Kick back, throw on a game, and lose yourself in a new world. Whether you’re after a title that drops you into a mystical fantasy world or an action-packed shooter, there should be something here for everyone. This summer sale is also going to last until midway into August, so you have some time available to start going through these sizzling deals. We’ll list below a few of the game sale highlights that can be had.

PlayStation Summer Sale Promo Highlights

NBA 2K23 $5.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $9.99

It Takes Two $15.99

The Last of Us Part II $19.99

Resident Evil Village $19.99

Monster Hunter Rise $19.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $19.79

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Bloodborne $9.99

Overcooked! 2 $7.49

Bully $8.99

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint $11.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition $14.99

Unravel Two $4.99

Ratchet & Clank $9.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $9.89

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Titanfall 2 $4.99

Resident Evil 7 $7.99

A Plague Tale: Innocence $11.99

Man Eater $13.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 $5.99

Borderlands 3 $8.99

Again, this is just a highlight of the different games that are being featured right now. With over 1,700 full games at a discount, you’ll want to sift through the different pages to see if anything piques your interest. Likewise, you should have time to go through the different pages, as the sale doesn’t end until August 16, 2023. Likewise, you’ll find that there are deals for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can find the sale hub page right here. This will further break the sales into different categories, such as best sellers, multiplayer games, PlayStation 5-specific titles, and games that are under $20.