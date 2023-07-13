Clock Tower Is Coming To The West For The First Time In A Modern Remaster

One of the most seminal titles in horror video games is finally coming to the West.

Horror video game classic Clock Tower is getting a remaster, and its first ever release outside Japan. This new release comes courtesy of Limited Run Games, WayForward, Capcom, and the current IP owner, Sunsoft.

However, the original Clock Tower released for the Super Family Computer in 1995 was developed and published by a Japanese studio named Human Entertainment. This was the same studio that made the original Fire Pro Wrestling games, and where legendary game director Suda51 got his start in the industry.

Clock Tower is one year older than Capcom’s Resident Evil, which is widely considered to be the progenitor of the survival horror genre. As such, Clock Tower does some things slightly different than its more famous colleague, but it still remains a title with an enduring legacy and influence on the genre.

Playing a character named Jennifer, you find yourself introduced to the Barrows Mansion, as one of four recent adopted daughters of the Barrows clan. It doesn’t take long before you wander off to find out more about the Barrows family, only to learn nasty secrets, and even some things about herself. Unlike Jill or Chris in Resident Evil, Jennifer has no army training or weapons, and her fight will be one of actual survival against the odds.

Some small spoilers follow in the next two paragraphs.

Clock Tower liberally takes inspiration from well known horror movies, though it does have its own story to tell. Jennifer, Barrows Mansion, and other story elements are transparently inspired by Dario Argento’s 1985 giallo Phenomena, also known as Creepers.

Jennifer herself takes the name and likeness of Phenomena star Jennifer Connelly. In turn, the game’s antagonist Scissorman, and his infamous killer garden shears, are nearly lifted completely from 1981 US slasher flick The Burning, particularly its disfigured slasher, Cropsy.

Clock Tower received ports to the PlayStation and Windows, which gave it slightly improved graphics and FMV cutscenes. Today’s remaster will be an entirely different animal, courtesy of Limited Run Games’ new Carbon Engine.

Clock Tower will have its original graphics, music and sound effects, presumably upscaled for modern systems. However, it will also have new features, including new animated opening, motion-comic cutscenes, a bonus art gallery, border artwork, save states, and multiple language options.

Among those working with Limited Run Games and Wayforward on this remaster are animator Mariel Cartwright, who is creative lead for the new version, and musician/programmer Maddie Lim, who serves as port engineer.

Clock Tower will be releasing early next year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. You can watch the announcement and BTS trailer below.