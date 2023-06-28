PlayStation Game Catalog Is Losing 10 Games

PlayStation Game Catalog is constantly seeing new additions added to the mix monthly. However, much like how there are new games added regularly, there are games that also get removed. These titles on the Game Catalog won’t last forever, so if you spot something of interest, it’s best to try it out, as you never know when it might be leaving. Today, thanks to a report from the folks over at Push Square, we’re finding out what games are leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next month.

If you’re looking to play any of these games on their way out of the service, you have until next month. The exact date isn’t known yet, but much like Push Square reported, we likely will see these games removed when the new additions are added to the collection. So midway into next month, the games will likely be on their way out. At any rate, take note of what games will be removed below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Leaving Soon

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Fluster Cluck

Marvel’s Avengers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rogue Stormers

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Stray

If you’re not familiar with what the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog even is, then we can help. This service feature is attached to the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium tiers. The service is a bit like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Players are given access to countless video game titles to enjoy for a monthly fee. However, unlike Game Pass, the Game Catalog doesn’t always feature first-party titles from Sony. So please don’t go into this subscription service thinking all first-party games will be available at launch like Microsoft treats their Game Pass service.

Again, you need to have access to the two higher tiers of PlayStation Plus even to access the Game Catalog service. This also comes packed with additional features, such as the standard PlayStation Plus games that are added monthly, along with online multiplayer gameplay access. We also can’t forget to mention the exclusive deals that will pop up along the way from just being a subscriber to PlayStation Plus.

In other news, the PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of July has already leaked ahead of time, which you can read about right here. This will hopefully bring out some new content that you want to enjoy throughout the upcoming month.