Alan Wake 2 Developers Not Concerned With Stiff Competition At Launch

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you about the new price tag we see with video games this console generation. When the likes of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms were released, we saw a bump in price. This is typically reserved for the bigger AAA video game titles that have launched into the marketplace. But if you were planning ahead, you might have no problem scooping up some of your more anticipated video games when they release into the marketplace. Unfortunately, there will be cases where one month might be a bit more packed than others with new releases.

We usually see plenty of incredible video game releases launch in the fall. In particular, this October, we might see some tough choices players will be making with their wallets regarding the games intended to release within the month. Some heavy-hitting games are coming out in October, such as Forza Motorsport, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2. So some players might have to consider what game to pick up this month. But if you ask the developers behind Alan Wake 2, they are not particularly phased by the game releasing alongside their upcoming title.

Speaking with WCCFtech, Thomas Puha, the communications director at Remedy Entertainment was asked about the launch date for Alan Wake 2. It was asked if the development team was concerned with launching the game in October with an already rather packed month of releases. But according to Thomas, there’s always going to be competition.

Well, there’s always competition, right? We really only worry about making the best game we can. That’s what’s ultimately the most important thing. And then the rest we will see. Thomas Puha – WCCFtech

So it doesn’t look like there’s too much concern about what other games might be releasing in that month. Likewise, October is a solid month for a survival horror game release. Additionally, plenty of players are eager to see the game launch after waiting over a decade on a sequel for Alan Wake. But with this title, we already know that the game won’t only be focusing on Alan Wake as we have an FBI agent to take the role of named Saga Anderson.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, we know that Saga Anderson is an FBI agent that gets sent to Bright Falls to figure out who is responsible for a series of ritualistic murders. However, Saga might undercover an even bigger mystery behind an author that seemingly vanished years ago. Alan Wake 2 is set to release on October 17, 2023; when the game does launch, you’ll find it available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.