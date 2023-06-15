Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Massive Discount

By now, the story of Cyberpunk 2077 is well-known to many. It was CD Projekt Red’s first major project after they established themselves with the games about Geralt of Rivia. They weren’t afraid to make bold claims about the title, and early teases of the game excited many people. However, as the years passed, very little else was shown or said about the game, and the release date kept getting pushed back. Eventually, it finally released in 2020, but it was anything but a smooth launch. In fact, it was one of the most disastrous launches in gaming history!

It wasn’t just that the game was buggy and virtually unplayable on certain systems. Gamers were so angry about it that they demanded refunds and certain stores took it off the market to prevent such things from continuing.

Over the course of the next two years, CD Projekt Red did their best to fix things, and with the help of a certain anime set in their world, they were able to bring fans back into the fold. Fast forward to now, and gamers are hyped to head back into Night City to play the upcoming DLC Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, which is believed to be some of the best content the game’s ever had.

However, you’re in luck if you haven’t gotten the main game yet. The game is on sale on multiple sites, with some of them offering it for 60% off! That is absolutely a steal and something you should partake in if you want to grab the title. Again, CD Projekt Red has been fixing things, and if you have a high-end PC or a next-gen console, you should be able to play it with no issues.

Excited ‘bout the upcoming expansion but didn’t have a chance to play the base game yet?#Cyberpunk2077 is now up to 60% off on @GOGcom, @Steam, @PlayStation and @Xbox!💥 pic.twitter.com/uBuN8EYjsH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 15, 2023

As for the upcoming DLC, that was a key focus over the last week of gaming. The new content will take V and Johnny Silverhand to the depth of Dogtown, a subsection of Night City where the law is even less effective and danger is everywhere. V is dying and is brought to Dogtown by the mysterious Songbird to try and save the President, who has crash-landed in the area. If they can do that, Songbird will save them.

The problem? There’s a militia running Dogtown, and they want the President dead. You’ll have access to new areas like the Black Market and get to augment yourself like never before. So you’ll want to get the main game first, then try the DLC when it releases in September.