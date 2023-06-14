Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Director Will Also Lead Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel

CD Projekt Red has become known for delivering thrilling RPG experiences thanks to their line of The Witcher games. However, it was a new venture for the studio when they unveiled that they would adapt a board game to bring out Cyberpunk 2077. Players were quickly expecting excellence with another in-depth RPG experience that would take them through a futuristic dystopian-like city. With the game only growing in hype and marketing materials released that painted a game of the year contender, fans were counting down the days until its release.

However, as you all know, the game launched terribly. We won’t likely have to tell you just how rough the game was when it did land in the marketplace. However, fans were none to please, and it left a mark on CD Projekt Red’s reputation. It took the studio a couple of years to get the game up to par, and during this time, it saw a new director take the lead on the project. Gabe Amatangelo has helped bring this game around and is the director behind the upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty. Fans can expect a massive overhaul to the game when this expansion launches.

Earlier today, we reported on content creator Suzi Hunter’s recent comments on Twitter. After enjoying a bit of this expansion while also voicing a character that will appear in the narrative, she alerted followers about the various changes being made. Essentially, to Suzi, it was as if CD Projekt Red remade the entire game with several modifications and improvements towards the fundamentals and mechanics. But best of all, while these changes are coming with Phantom Liberty, the base game would also receive these adjustments.

So it looks like Gabe Amatangelo is the right person for the job if Phantom Liberty doesn’t launch in a rough state. Although with how poorly Cyberpunk 2077 was released, I hope the team took the necessary amount of time to ensure the game is optimized correctly. At any rate, it doesn’t look like Gabe will be leaving anything soon regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise. Speaking with Jason Schreier from Bloomberg, the game director noted they would be directing the upcoming sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Not much is known right now about this sequel. It’s not surprising as they are very early into any kind of production of the game. In fact, internally, the game project is only known as Project Orion. But we learned that the game’s research stage would start after support wraps on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Afterward, the new studio in Boston from CD Projekt Red will handle the game development. This particular studio is not expected to be operational until the start of 2024.

As a result, it will be a very long time before we get any new details regarding Project Orion. But if you find Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty enjoyable, along with the adjustments made to the game, then you might be keen on trying the new installment being led under Gabe. Meanwhile, the Phantom Liberty game expansion will be released on September 26, 2023. When the title does release into the marketplace, you can find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the expansion within the video we have embedded above.