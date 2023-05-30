Summer Game Fest Will Take Around Two Hours To Finish

June is typically the month we sit in on several video game conferences. Here we can get a ton of exciting news and updates regarding the video game industry. But if you’re hopeful of an E3 this year, you’re in for a disappointment. We already know that E3 was canceled this year, and with it, there are several alternative showcases. One of the big showcases to happen already as we head into the upcoming month was the PlayStation Showcase. But in June, we have a handful of shows you might want to sit in on. Included in the mix is the Summer Game Fest.

This streaming event will allow several industry leaders to showcase some thrilling new game announcements, new game trailers, gameplay demos, and various developer interviews. So it’s not just a show where you can expect nonstop new game announcements. Instead, we can get a bit more insight into some of the already-announced titles. With that said, there’s bound to be plenty of excited gamers to sit in on the next stream showcase, and today, we know just how long this stream will take.

Today if you venture over to the Summer Game Fest website, you’ll find a schedule of different showcases you might want to make a note of. For instance, on June 8, 2023, there are two showcases. To start things off at 3 PM EDT, we have the big Summer Game Fest. However, we can also make note that the next showcase event later that day is the Day of the Devs. This is an event that’s based around indie games. That event stream is taking place at 5 PM EDT. As a result, we can expect Summer Game Fest to take around two hours long.

Again, don’t expect anything but video game announcements. This show will be where several announcements will be scattered across the stream. But also, we’ll get some developer interviews, game demos, and general update information from past game announcements. Of course, we know that we have two additional streams to note not long after the Summer Game Fest. Included is the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023, which features a new deep dive into Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield title. Then the following day, we’ll have Ubisoft Forward on June 12, 2023. Now we’ll just have to wait for the Summer Game Fest event to see what surprise might happen.