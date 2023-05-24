PlayStation Store Drops Major Discounts Ahed Of Showcase

Today is a big day for PlayStation fans. Why? Because they are looking forward to the upcoming PlayStation Showcase that may or may not drop some life-changing news about various games that could release this year or next. The hype is palpable despite not being able to get many of the games soon. To counter that, the PlayStation Store has started the “Planet of the Discounts” sale that covers a very wide swath of titles for you to purchase at a low price. There are even titles that are 70% off! So if you’re looking for a new game to play or have been waiting for a big sale like this, your time has come!

The massive list of games on sale can be found on the PlayStation Blog, but we’ll list a few highlights.

For example, you can get the deluxe edition of Gotham Knights for 67% off its original price. This might pique your interest because the game was rather buggy at launch and didn’t get the best reviews. You might still be curious about it, though, so getting it now while it’s at a low price will counteract some of the negativity thrown at it. It’s your call.

Another game with a massive price drop is Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, a title that speaks for itself. Despite taking its sweet time to release, the game instantly became one of the best titles of its generation, winning numerous awards in the process. Gamers loved the story, the freedom of the world, the music, and more. So if you have yet to experience it, you can get its best version for 70% off.

Or perhaps you’re feeling rather “wicked” today? If so, there are plenty of items associated with Borderlands 3 that are on sale today. That includes bundles, DLC packs, season passes, and more. So load up and see how much you can tear up in the game!

But if you’re looking for a long-term investment in a title, the Persona franchise has multiple games on sale, each of which you can sink many hours into. Some of them are even selling the “ultimate versions” of the title, so you’ll get even more content.

No matter which way you like to play, the PlayStation Store has something for you via this sale. So check out the listings and see which ones you want to get! The sale is on now, so don’t miss out!