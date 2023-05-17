Another Crab’s Treasure Has Been Delayed To Early 2024

Aggro Crab, the studio behind the hugely popular indie title Going Under has announced that their next project, Another Crab’s Treasure, has been delayed until 2024. In a statement on Twitter, the Aggro Crab account said, “Good news for all our haters: We’re delaying Another Crab’s Treasure until early 2024. After a lot of discussions, we’ve decided that spending another few months on developing this mfer is going to make it a way better game – one that’s worth the wait.”

The indie developer noted that the extra time required was to “finish the game lol” as the company initially underestimated how much time would be required to make Another Crab’s Treasure feel like “a proper entry in its genre.” While the game was announced a while ago fans have been eagerly anticipating any news of a potential release date. Speaking on fan’s questions about a full release date Aggro Crab noted that “there are a bunch of reasons why devs might be unable to share their release date – timing an announcement like that well can completely make or break a game’s success.”

Fans may not have to wait long for more news about the project however as the developers encouraged players to “for now, trust us that this is not an indefinite delay, and we’ll have new announcements related to our launch sooner than you think. We’re making progress every single day toward a release that’ll make a splash.”

Closing out the thread on Twitter Aggro Crab reassured fans and thanked them for all their support: “Long story short – hang in there, we really appreciate all the support and continued hype for Another Crab’s Treasure. Thank you for your patience, crabs.”

The general response from fans under the thread has been super supportive with popular content creator Myth even showing support by tweeting, “Yall are dope af, bake that cake just right. See ya on release :)”

Another Crab’s Treasure is set to be a stylized underwater entry into the souls-like genre. With some fun cute aesthetics mixed with Aggro Crab’s dark humor and carefree attitude, the game has all the fundamentals to be truly something special in the indie space. The game’s announcement trailer showed off some really fun combat and enemy encounters as well as a pretty smackin’ soundtrack beat. If Aggro Crab’s first game is anything to go by then we’ll certainly be in for a treat with Another Crab’s Treasure when it releases in early 2024.