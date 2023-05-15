Layers of Fear Drops June 15 With Developers Sharing PC System Requirements

There is plenty of excitement over the next thrilling chapter of the Layers of Fear franchise. This new installment is coming next month, and for a while, we were waiting on Bloober Team to make the official reveal regarding just when exactly we can expect Layers of Fear to drop. Fortunately, the wait is over, as we’re finding out today that Layers of Fear will be available on June 15, 2023.

Thanks to a report from Gematsu, we’re learning that Layers of Fear will be making its way to the marketplace on June 15, 2023, to give players another truly horrifying experience. Bloober Team is known for delivering horror video game experiences, and Layers of Fear has two previous chapters available. If you enjoy jump scares and sitting on the edge of your seat, then this is the game series for you. With that said, this game was developed using Unreal Engine 5, so you can expect a far more visually impressive experience compared to the past installments.

Fortunately, if you’re playing on a PC, then we know the official PC system requirements. A graphic was released to highlight the system requirements in correlation to what kind of performance you’re striving to hit. For instance, in the graphic below, you can see that the minimum PC system requirements performance will still get you 1080p at 30 FPS. However, if your PC can handle it, the recommended Ray Tracing 4K experience will bump your resolution up to 2160p at 60 FPS.

Layers of Fear will put players into the role of The Painter’s daughter, who is seeking answers to her past. This prompts her to return home and uncover the madness that lurks within it. Fortunately, we’re just a month away now from when we can get our hands on the game and attempt to slowly peel back the horrors of the daughter’s past and better understand who her father really was. While the graphic above highlights the PC system requirements, Layers of Fear will also be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console platforms. While we wait for the game to officially launch into the marketplace, you can catch the latest trailer drop, which offers the opening cinematic for the game above. Meanwhile, after this game drops into the marketplace, the attention should shift to Bloober Team’s next big project, the remake of Silent Hill 2