Bloober Team CEO Quite Confident In Silent Hill 2 With Release Date Being Determined By Konami

Bloober Team is known for delivering horror games into the marketplace, and they’ve gained quite a following. But it’s clear that the studio is now striving to reach new heights. They wish to bring out more complex horror experiences that may battle against some of the other heavy-hitter franchises that have gained worldwide attention. One of their next big releases might just do that, and it’s set to be Silent Hill 2. Their remake title has quite a few fans eagerly anticipating seeing just how this game installment will hold up against the original release. But already, there is word from the Bloober Team CEO that their future projects might hit some major numbers.

In a recent interview with a Polish publication, which Thegamespoof translated, the CEO of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, talked about future projects. In Piotr’s eyes, he feels that reaching ten million copies sold could be a possibility for their future projects. That doesn’t mean it will happen for Silent Hill 2, but it seems that the studio has already become quite confident in its work over the past couple of years. We know that they have a new installment coming as well for their Layers of Fear franchise. But outside of those two projects mentioned, it should be interesting to see just what Bloober Team takes on next.

It could very well be another entry to the Silent Hill franchise if this upcoming remake proves to be a hit. That’s one game that has plenty of people talking online as well. While some players are eager, there are some who might feel like this game could be a poison chalice, according to a statement from Sam Barlow, a former developer who worked on the Silent Hill franchise in the past.

Regardless, within the interview, it’s noted by Piotr Babieno that they are almost done with Silent Hill 2. However, we still don’t have a release date attached to the game or any gameplay footage to showcase their work in action. With that said, we know when it comes to the actual release date for the game, the Bloober Team CEO noted that this was up to Konami. So it could be a wait for the folks over at Konami to decide just when releasing Silent Hill 2 would be the best to capitalize on sales and marketing. In the meantime, we know that when Silent Hill 2 does release into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.