Sony Killed Off Unannounced Shooter From Final Strike Games

If you’re unfamiliar with Final Strike Games, it’s a fairly new studio. Under a decade old, the studio worked on a couple of projects, such as Rocket Arena and offering live service support for Fortnite. However, in August of 2021, it was said that the development team started work on a new IP. This new IP was only said to be a PVP shooter aimed at PC and consoles. But now we’re finding reports that this could have been a supposed PlayStation science fiction shooter that was just killed off.

News of this emerged online from the Twitter account Timur222 which noted that they learned Final Strike Games had been developing this game for the past three years and was just two years away from shipping. Aiming to deliver the game for both PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, the studio found the game project scrapped, with developers even being laid off. We don’t have specific numbers quite yet, but again, Timur222 has stated that the company received a 40% reduction.

source: Developed who was laid off the from the studio

The company had a 40% reduction of headcount — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 10, 2023

This was followed by a few employees making a note of the journey coming to an end at Final Strike Games. It’s always disappointing to hear studios having to lay their staff off. Unfortunately, no further details have yet come out about why this project was canceled. There’s, of course, a wide variety of reasons as to why Sony had to pull the plug on this IP. Perhaps it just wasn’t hitting the expectations to warrant the studio to continue progressing with the game development.

FYI the layoffs at Final Strike Games happened today. pic.twitter.com/Qk212Oxb6Z — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 10, 2023

At any rate, it might just be a matter of time before more insight is shared about what the development team was initially bringing out into the game. Meanwhile, we’re left wondering what this might mean for Final Strike Games. This independent game development studio might have been forced to dwindle down the team until they have another new project in the works. All we can do is wait and see if any new announcements come from the folks left at Final Strike Games. Again, besides the fact that they are no longer working on a new IP, they have been aiding in the live service support for Fortnite. So there could just be a small group currently aiding in Fortnite right now within the studio headquarters. However, they have previously noted that their staff has worked on several iconic franchises such as Red Dead Redemption, Halo, Call of Duty, and Fortnite.