Tears Of The Kingdom Gets Massive Guide Book

Game guides are something that has been around since basically the beginning of gaming’s history. We mean that literally, as companies like Nintendo have offered both guides and hotlines to help you get through certain gaming difficulties. Eventually, gaming guides became a staple of the industry, especially for titles with deep gameplay, many secrets, or numerous things to collect. For example, the upcoming Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom will have lots for gamers to do. So you might need a guide to get 100% through everything. There is such a guide for the upcoming title, and it’s really big.

As you’ll see on Amazon, the Tears of the Kingdom guide is 500 pages long and will be three pounds. That should prove just how much is in this game that they needed such a large guide to explain it all. Here’s the official description of the book via the guide’s creator, Piggyback:

“Working closely with Nintendo, we have created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. We have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.”

One of the things they assure gamers who get the guide is that they will help them through every aspect of Hyrule. So you will get to completely complete the game should you stick to this guide. Plus, you have to admit the cover is pretty cool.

Naturally, not everyone will want the guide simply because they’d rather experience everything for themselves. After all, part of the appeal of open-world games like this is that they want to go off in one direction and see all they can do in it and then pick another direction to see what lies out there.

In this case, you’ll have not only the ground level of Hyrule to explore, but you’ll have the ability to explore the Sky Islands and even underneath Hyrule! That’s why the guide is so expansive because the game upped the ante and made it so exploring isn’t as simple as walking around or riding a horse anymore.

Regardless of whether you’re getting the guide, the game is receiving massive hype. Nintendo is even hosting a special preview event the night of the game’s launch to see more gameplay before you play things yourself.

As long as you enjoy the journey, it doesn’t matter if you have a guide or not.