Tears of the Kingdom Will Get Famitsu Cover Story

Have you been counting down the days? Have you crossed out your calendar as we draw closer to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? If so, you are hardly alone. Millions of fans all over the world have been waiting for the game to arrive, and it’s almost here. We’re days away from the biggest title of the Nintendo Switch’s year arriving, and as such, more information and previews will come soon. One of those previews has already been teased, as it’s been noted that Famitsu will be dropping a big cover story about the game later this week.

This was revealed by Nintendo insider Stealth, who dropped the teaser image for the cover story:

It has been revealed that the next Famitsu Magazine has a big Tears of the Kingdom cover story. pic.twitter.com/WjDMKKvxpi — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 8, 2023

He also noted that when the previous game, Breath of the Wild, got its cover story, it dropped some now iconic imagery of a previous version of Link handing off the Master Sword to the new version to symbolize the changing of the generations. So one has to wonder what kind of imagery we can expect from this cover story.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the article discusses and previews things. Will they dive deep into the history and development of the game? It would be interesting to get insight from Nintendo on how they developed the game and why it took so long for them to release it. Or, if they go the full-on preview route, it’ll be nice to see what they show off and elaborate on, giving fans some more morsels to hold onto until the full game releases.

We know that Nintendo will do some more previewing before launch as they’ve announced a Nintendo Treehouse Live session on the night before the release.

If nothing else, this Famitsu cover story will serve as another hype generator for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Not that it needs it, as the hype is palpable. One thing that will be curious is how well the game will sell compared to its predecessor, which is the best-selling game of the franchise. Additionally, how the sales are distributed worldwide will be something to pay attention to as well.

No matter what, fans will dive right into the game at the first chance they get because there’s a wide world to explore. Plus, when you add Link’s new abilities, the new story that will unravel, and more, you have a game that truly needs to be experienced.