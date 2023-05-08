Hogwarts Legacy Players Are Ripping Into The Game For Featuring Mortal Kombat 11 Ads

There were plenty of instances in the past when we saw advertisements for different products or even other video games in our purchased titles. Players have been critical of companies placing ads into a game that consumers pay a premium price for. But again, another instance has shown up, this time in Hogwarts Legacy. Players are also baffled that this game would feature an ad for a title that doesn’t relate to the Harry Potter IP.

If you haven’t noticed, some players find Hogwarts Legacy is featuring an ad for Mortal Kombat 11, a game already released into the marketplace. Naturally, it’s received plenty of flack as we’re finding out about this Reddit thread through DualShockers. The advertisement was chastised for being featured in the game that was bought for full price. However, fans are quickly showing their support in the thread, with more advertisements being featured in video games.

After all, it could pull some players out of the immersion or act as just another means to prey on individuals’ wallets. Meanwhile, others suggest they wouldn’t be as problematic about the ad if it was for an upcoming game such as Mortal Kombat 12. Of course, others are worried that this practice will only get worse as time goes on. After all, no one wants to deal with video rolls of ads between matches or littered throughout their screen as they navigate the menus.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait and see if more ads will continue to pop into our video games or if the industry will listen to fan feedback. As for Hogwarts Legacy, it has recently seen a resurgence of players going through the title. Just this past week, we saw the game officially launch into the marketplace for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Meanwhile, the game is also currently available to pick up on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch will have to wait a bit longer as Hogwarts Legacy is not set to launch on the platform until July 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, the game advertised in Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 11, initially launched into the marketplace back in 2019. The game can be picked up for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.