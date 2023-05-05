Crimson Desert Resurfaces After Two Years, And Will Be Revealed Again Soon

This game has a lot of potential to put Pearl Abyss on the map as a global class Korean studio.

Crimson Desert is close to ending development, revealed Korean game studio Pearl Abyss.

As reported by Twisted Voxel, in the company’s latest financial report with investors, Pearl Abyss also revealed that they will start the marketing cycle for the game, and that means trailers as well as the first game demos.

Pearl Abyss first made their mark outside of their native Korea with the global release of Black Desert Online, an action MMO with exceptionally beautiful graphics. Many fans in particular where won over by the attractive people they could build in the game’s character creator.

Black Desert Online’s gameplay didn’t quite match the potential promised by the trailers and character creator, but at the very least, it succeeded in its goal of getting the Korean studio’s name out

Crimson Desert was originally planned to be a prequel to Black Desert Online in the same genre. However, in the middle of development, the project changed into becoming a single player game in the same universe.

Pearl Abyss originally announced Crimson Desert in 2019. The last time we had reported on the game, Pearl Abyss stated in 2021 that the game had been delayed indefinitely. They had given this explanation:

“We are currently hard at work developing Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving with new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game. Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all the while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert’s release. We will provide an updated schedule in the future.”

It seems to be heavily hinted now that Crimson Desert will be releasing by Q1 of 2024.

You can easily tell that the game had gone through a lot of changes, as even the lead character’s name had changed, from Pywell, to MacDuff. It seems that a combination of the pandemic and improving the game compelled the studio to not only extend development, but keep quiet up until now.





We know that the Korean gaming industry is very well developed in its own country, and has a nascent presence worldwide. They already have one international hit with Krafton’s PUBG, and NeoWiz’ Lies of P also seems set to put the country on the map.

So Crimson Desert is going to be very important for Pearl Abyss, to prove that they are as capable as their peers. We can’t wait to see what they had come up with after two years of silence.