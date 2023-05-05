Hogwarts Legacy Players Will Want To Update As This Patch Resolves Over 500 Issues

Hogwarts Legacy is getting a new resurgence, with the game just now finding its way out into the marketplace for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. However, if you’re just tackling this game on any platform, you will want to ensure you’re updating the game. Development team Avalanche Studios has taken to the internet and revealed the latest patch update had been released for the game. This patch is a massive one, and it comes with over 500 fixes. So if you were having issues with the game before or just now starting your magical journey, this patch update is worth downloading.

Avalanche Studios has taken to the official Hogwarts Legacy website and listed out the entire patch notes. So we won’t include everything in this article, but if you’re interested in seeing what all might have been tweaked or if your particular issue was fixed, read through the official patch notes. With that said the main focus with this update was to ensure that this patch can address the overall gameplay experience and stability improvements. It’s also noted that this is just for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Our latest patch for #HogwartsLegacy includes Arachnophobia Mode, making venturing into spider-infested areas significantly less intimidating!

Full notes: https://t.co/9Cods9n1G5 pic.twitter.com/nDck8b6SH1 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 4, 2023

An entirely newly added mode is one of the significant adjustments to the game. Don’t get too excited; it doesn’t add new content to the game. Instead, it actually takes away some content as there’s now an arachnophobia mode. If you have played very long into the game, then you know there are plenty of instances where our protagonist is forced to go through some tight corridors with a flood of spiders roaming about. Now you’ll get these spiders will get a new appearance. Then there’s also the newly added support for Professor Ronen’s Cosmetic Set. If you don’t recall, this is a new cosmetic set that’s being added to the game via Twitch Drops.

However, outside of that, there are now a wide variety of performance fixes, optimizations, and crashes. Hopefully, that means if there was a quest you found to be problematic, this update would resolve it. At any rate, we’re sure that more problems will come up for last-generation console players as today, Hogwarts Legacy has finally dropped for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Additionally, the game can be purchased for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on Nintendo Switch should get the game on July 25, 2023.