PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle And Accessories Now On Pre-Order

Final Fantasy 16 will be part of the bundle, but you'll have to download it after release.

Sony has put up a special PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle for pre-order.

The bundle is now available on PlayStation Direct here and comes with all of this:

PlayStation 5 console

DualSense wireless controller

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB Cable

Printed materials

ASTRO’s PLAYROOM [Rated E10+ with Fantasy Violence/Users Interact] (Pre-installed game)

FINAL FANTASY XVI full game voucher

Digital content

– “Braveheart” Weapon

– Gil-boost Accessory “Cait Sith Charm”

– Exp-boost Accessory “Scholar’s Spectacles”

Based on this description, the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle won’t come with Final Fantasy XVI out of the box. Sony is selling a prior PlayStation 5 bundle that already has Astro’s Playroom already installed, and adding a download code for Final Fantasy XVI itself.

The additional digital in-game items Braveheart, Cait Sith Charm, and Scholar’s Spectacles are likely part of the download code. These are not pre-order exclusives, and can be made available for purchase later.

Sony has also revealed additional Final Fantasy XVI related physical accessories that are only available in Japan for now.

As reported by Gematsu, there is a special DualSense Wireless Controller Final Fantasy XVI Limited Edition. This DualSense controller features a dark blue and black colorway, with decorative blue and tan brown lattice patterns across the controller handles and on the touchpad.

There will also be a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Cover Final Fantasy XVI Limited Edition. These covers change the PlayStation 5 theming completely from white and black to all black. The covers also feature golden decorative motifs that seem to feature two Eikons facing each other.

Sony has been slowly rolling out the final promotions for Final Fantasy XVI’s release a month ahead of time. It was recently the subject of a major showcase in last month’s State of Play event. They are also planning a major pre-release event in June in LA. Of course, Square Enix and Sony can just hold this event in their own venues. It’s heavily implied that this pre-release event will have some celebrities, especially since it will also be live-streamed.

At the same time, Square Enix continues to share gameplay details about Final Fantasy XVI. Most recently, we had learned from trailers that they will allow you to choose Story Focused Mode at the very start of the game.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023, exclusively on the PlayStation 5. A Windows version is expected to be revealed in the future, but has not yet been confirmed.