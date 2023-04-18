Final Fantasy XVI Will Have Special Pre-Launch Celebration In LA

We’re almost four full months into the year, and we’ve already had some big releases in the gaming space. But the fun part of all of it is that we still have many big releases left to go. First, there’s a certain one from Nintendo that is only about 20 days away from release, and then in June, we’re getting the release of Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix. The game is highly touted for numerous reasons, and Square Enix feels this could be the game showcasing why their RPG franchise endures. So to celebrate the upcoming game, they’re doing something special, something unique.

So what are they going to do? They’re going to throw a pre-launch celebration in Los Angeles! As for what will be in the celebration, we don’t know. Not yet, at least. But they did promise that the event would be live-streamed. So more than likely, they’re going to bring numerous people together to show off the game and likely let them play it on PS5 stations with the art of the characters and monsters surrounding them.

You know, make a big bash of it all and let people have fun. A good time all around, wouldn’t you say?

We will say that Square Enix does seem to be going all out for Final Fantasy XVI. Is there a reason for that? Yes, there is. Simply put, this is one of the biggest risks their RPG franchise has taken in a while. While the last mainline game was incredibly successful, it was divisive amongst fans for a few reasons. They loved the main four characters and key elements of the plot. But, they didn’t like the endless driving elements, the barren open world, and some risqué characters. You know who we’re talking about.

Given the number of RPGs out there, Square Enix wanted to show something different with their new game. That’s why the graphics on the PS5 are being pushed to the limit so that they can stand out. Furthermore, the store is deeper, darker, and more mature than anything they’ve done before. The combat system has stopped with the turn-based RPG style and instead embraced a more action-game style of play.

Whether all of these changes will work out is still to be determined. However, you can appreciate them trying to go beyond what their franchise is known for and carving out something fresh and new. In addition, this celebration might help spread some good word of mouth for the game, and that’s good too.