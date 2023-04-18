Resident Evil 2 And Resident Evil 3 Set To Get Update To Address PC Issue

While the Resident Evil 4 remake has been the talk of the town since its release on March 23rd, 2023 both the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes have been dominating the Capcom news headlines over the last few days as players noticed the disappearance of ray tracing options for both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on Steam.

This loss of ray tracing was initially met with confusion from Resident Evil fans but Capcom has since addressed the issue on Twitter stating that they’re endeavoring to fix the issue. In this statement, Capcom noted that they were aware of the issue players were running into. While the absence of ray tracing dominated players’ thoughts Capcom also noted issues relating to the disappearance of 3D Audio in the game’s setting as well. They concluded by mentioning that a patch was currently in the works for both titles but didn’t provide a date as to when these issues would be fixed and pushed out.

To all Resident Evil 2 / Resident Evil 3 users on Steam. We’re aware of an ongoing issue with the ray tracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets. We’ll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! Capcom

To all Resident Evil 2 / Resident Evil 3 users on Steam ⚠️



We're aware of an ongoing issue with the raytracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets. We'll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/hGkOey65mQ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 18, 2023

While it’s unclear as to what caused these features to vanish it’s good to see Capcom addressing this problem in a speedy manner and looking for a way to fix the games’ current issues. It’s good to see Capcom are still addressing any issues with their other remake titles after Resident Evil 4′s huge success. Most recently the original game’s creator, Shinji Mikami even took to Twitter to give the remake his stamp of approval stating, “RE4 cleared successfully. I enjoyed it very much.”

Alongside this, there’s been numerous rumors and conversations surrounding which game Capcom is set to remaster next with all the easter eggs at the end of Resident Evil 4 seeming to point in the direction of a potential Resident Evil 5 remake in the future. Whether they’ll make a good few adjustments to the title is still anyone’s guess but it’ll be sure to generate some interesting discussion. Who knows? Will Resident Evil: Code Veronica receive an update before then?

Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake are currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Resident Evil 4 is currently available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC.