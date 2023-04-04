Could Resident Evil 5 Be The Series’ Next Remake?

Resident Evil 4 has been out for just over 2 weeks now and fans are already theorizing and debating as to what game in the series is next to receive a remaster. While Capcom is currently rumored to be working on Resident Evil 9 fans are still wondering which older title is set to receive the RE Engine remake treatment we’ve seen with titles like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. While some fans are still begging for a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica based on the ending to Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 seems to be the safe bet as to where the series is leading next.

SPOILER WARNING FOR RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE

Given these remakes are pulling heavily from the original titles and story Resident Evil 4‘s ending has a number of details that fans of the series will be sure to recognize. In the final scene, we see one of the series’ main antagonists Wesker in front of a huge computer display. On the display, you may notice a familiar Resident Evil 5 face, Excella Gionne. Gionne is a business partner of Wesker in Resident Evil 5 which follows Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar’s search for the source of the Progenitor Virus. A Reddit user known as ‘twisteer94‘ pointed out Gionne’s appearance in the final scene and while this doesn’t necessarily mean Resident Evil 5 is the next game on the cards for Capcom’s remake series it definitely indicates that we’re set to see this story at some point in the near future. This also doesn’t mean that Code Veronica is off the table completely as given the game’s placement in the overall Resident Evil story it’s still possible that this is the next game set to be looked at.

Despite Resident Evil 5‘s lukewarm reception back in 2009, the title was the best-selling single-game release in the series with it selling around 8.5 million copies. In fact, the title was Capcom’s best-selling game until the release of Monster Hunter World in 2018. While fans are starting to look back at Resident Evil 5‘s co-op gameplay with a slight element of nostalgia it along with Resident Evil 6 have largely been considered the black sheep of the Resident Evil series. It’ll be interesting to see how Capcom approaches a game like Resident Evil 5. Will they change a lot more about the overall game than they did with previous remakes or will it be a similar enough retelling? Needless to say, I think Resident Evil fans will be hyper-focused on any possible news about a Resident Evil 5 remake should it be confirmed.