Grand Theft Auto Online Player Refund Ticket Accidentally Triggers $30 Million Response

Grand Theft Auto Online players know that money plays a massive role in the game. Sure, it also plays a significant role for developers since they have continued to rake in profits from the title. But for players to get some thrilling experiences online, they need to work hard to earn that in-game funds. So even if there’s a small mishap that might have given some players a hit on their virtual wallets, it’s enough to warrant a refund ticket, at least. That’s exactly what one player did, and their response received was far more than they ever imagined being added to their virtual bank account.

Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re discovering an interesting little Grand Theft Auto Online story. Grand Theft Auto V’s online multiplayer component is still thriving today. There are plenty of activities for players to do within the game. Most of which can further help add to your virtual currency. One player by the name of Skraelos recently had a slight hiccup in their gameplay, which cost them $75,000 of in-game currency.

According to the report, the player had recently purchased supplies, but their game crashed. As a result, the player logged back into the game to find that the supplies failed to deliver to their bunker and that the money spent was gone. So they did what anyone would do: issue a ticket to Rockstar Games in hopes of getting their money back. What happened next surprised the player.

It turns out that Rockstar Games gave the money back and then some. Instead of getting their $75,000 return, they instead got a refund for the amount of $32 million. That’s a few hundred dollars of real money’s worth since you can purchase Megalodon Shark Cards for the virtual currency. This mistake on the Rockstar Games’ part is quite a surprise for the player. However, they’re not keen on spending any of it just yet, as they told PCGamesN. Now the fear is that Rockstar Games will deduct the amount of money from their virtual account.

Grand Theft Auto V and its online multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online, continue to see fans logging in regularly. Of course, that will only continue to happen until we finally get the official announcement and release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, we’re no closer to knowing just when that might be happening.