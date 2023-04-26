Tango Gameworks Job Listing Hints That They Are Developing An Unannounced Multiplayer Game

Tango Gameworks has an exciting history. This video game development studio was founded in 2010 by a rather iconic developer. Shinji Mikami started the studio up, and if you’re not familiar with his name, you likely are familiar with his past works. This developer was with Capcom for several years and helped bring out the iconic survival horror franchise Resident Evil. Fast forward several years and Tango Gameworks was his creation, where he once again got to work on a new horror gameplay experience.

Their debut title was The Evil Within, and they kept on with the horror trend for a few years. As a result, we saw titles like The Evil Within 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo follow. But this year, the studio showcased that they can deliver more than a game with horror elements within it. That came in the form of Hi-Fi Rush. This surprise title dropped for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms as a bright, vivid rhythm game that was well received by fans and critics alike. But the folks at Tango Gameworks are trying something else with their next game.

Tango Gameworks might be losing out on Shinji Mikami as he heads out of the studio, but that’s not stopping the development team from pressing on. Their next project will have some kind of multiplayer element to it. Of course, details are not out just yet on what the studio is working on next. What we do have is a new job listing that Tech4Gamers spotted. The publication noted that a job listing is seeking a new Environment Designer for an upcoming project.

Within the skills section of the job listing, the development studio is after someone with experience in multiplayer game development. Outside of that, we don’t know just what the studio has in store for players next. It could be that this next game project simply has a multiplayer game mode within it or even a cooperative multiplayer campaign. We simply won’t know what the development team is working on until they are ready to finally unveil it to the public.

At any rate, it’s nice to see Tango Gameworks try new things out especially seeing how well fans received the Hi-Fi Rush game. Even if the developers are looking to head back into a horror genre title release, they might at least branch out from their single-player-focused gameplay experiences.