Sony Patent Offers More Evidence To A New PlayStation 5 Model

It’s not unusual for consoles to get revisions. There are a few models available typically within a console generation lifecycle. Manufacturers can cut down on some costs, make necessary tweaks, and even make the console itself smaller. So we will see something come up over the next few years for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S. However, a new patent discovery further highlights a PlayStation 5 model rumored to come out.

We’re not too deep into the current generation console lifecycle. In fact, it wasn’t until recently that consumers could really get their hands on these console units with ease. Thanks to the worldwide pandemic, units were tough to get out into retailers along with into the hands of actual gamers. But that’s come to an end, and while you might be interested in picking up a brand new PlayStation 5, another model is potentially in the works. That might sway you to wait slightly longer to see if this supposed model gets officially unveiled.

I’m sure you have heard about the fabled PlayStation 5 console that would come with a detachable disc drive. While Sony already has an all-digital version of the PlayStation 5, this supposed detachable disc drive wouldn’t be compatible with the unit. So that would mean another model of the PlayStation 5 is inbound. Unfortunately, Sony has yet to confirm that this is actually the case. So instead, we only have supposed reports and rumors to go off from. But now, a new patent has surfaced to add more hype and speculation.

Thanks to SegmentNext, we’re finding out about a new patent from Sony that was made public. It’s for an optical drive that can be mounted into electronic equipment. While it doesn’t specifically state that this is for the PlayStation 5, an example given in the patent is that the disc drive could be mounted to a game machine. Other than that, it looks more or less like a typical disc drive.

The only unique attribute here, as far as we can tell, is the fact that it can be mounted. Also, if we add in the fact that there were rumors of a PlayStation 5 console model with a detachable disc drive, there is a good chance we may soon hear more about this device and the new rumored PlayStation 5 model. A PlayStation Showcase is expected soon, and that could be the big event to make a grand unveiling, but we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case.