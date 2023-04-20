Dead Island 2 Reportedly Uses Denuvo DRM

Dead Island 2 is nearly here. We just have to wait until tomorrow to get this game in our hands finally. The installment has been highly anticipated for years now, as most fans likely thought Dead Island 2 would forever be stuck in development hell. Fortunately, Dambuster Studios managed to dig this game out of its rut, and fans can once again go through a melee-focused zombie slasher.

While fans might be eager to dive into this game, it might be a bit disheartening for some to know that Dead Island 2 is using the dreaded Denuvo anti-tamper tech DRM. It’s not uncommon for video games to have DRM, and it’s a smart thing to include for developers along with publishers. These DRM softwares are a means to prevent piracy, and further help generate game sales. However, the problem we see countless times with Denuvo, in particular, is the performance hit that it can have for video games. On the PC platform, you might lose performance because the game uses Denuvo in the background.

The anti-tamper tech was uncovered from DSOGaming. When the publication was running some tests, they were able to conclude that Dead Island 2 is using Denuvo anti-tamper tech. Again, Denuvo has proven to be an incredibly popular DRM for video game titles. We see it used on quite a few new releases, and while it wasn’t advertised to have Denuvo, the new report will at least give players a heads-up before they purchase the game on the Epic Games Store platform.

Even though Denuvo is incredibly popular to use as a DRM, it’s not something that stays with a video game forever. There are several games that will eventually drop Denuvo after it’s been released into the marketplace for a few years. One example of this was Resident Evil Village recently had an update that removed Denuvo. So it could be a matter of time before Denuvo is removed officially. Otherwise, there are bound to be some individuals that will uncover a means to remove Denuvo unofficially. Of course, that would then lead to more players potentially pirating the game. So keeping Denuvo on the game for a couple of years would at least sway more players to purchase the game rather than pirate it.

Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 21, 2023. This game will put players ten years after the events of the original Dead Island title. Players will be stuck in a now-quarantined California where a new zombie virus has quickly spread across the state. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view down below.