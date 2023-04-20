Genshin Impact: How to Build Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka is the best Main Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact. Yes, even better than Ganyu. Only Mona and Ayaka have an Alternate Sprint Talent, which helps both characters in world exploration as well as in combat. Ayaka’s sprint allows her to deal Cryo DMG without using her Elemental Skill, which is a really big bonus for a Sword character.

Additionally, her Elemental Burst provides a high damage output, especially if you have her second Constellation unlocked. Her Burst also stays on the field even if you swap her out. However, you will need to combat her Burst’s high energy cost. And you need to learn some proper stamina management, through food or otherwise.

Best Position – Main DPS

Aside from her Elemental Burst, Ayaka relies equally on her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill Talents for damage. It may be best to focus on her Normal Attack first since she can apply Cryo by using her Normal Attacks right after a sprint. Your focus for Ayaka should be boosting her Cryo DMG, which can be done through Cryo DMG Bonus buffs or directly through her ATK stat. Generally, Ayaka will work best on a Freeze team, with one party member who can do crowd control.

Best Weapons

Ayaka’s Ascension stat naturally increases her CRIT DMG, so CRIT Rate weapon buffs would be the better option. For Weapon Skills, look for anything that increases Normal Attack or Elemental Skill DMG, or any kind of Elemental DMG buff. However, you don’t need to rely on Elemental Mastery – that can be for your Sub-DPS.

5-Star – Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG by a percentage. It also grants an Elemental DMG Bonus depending on how you attack enemies. Each stack has a duration independent of the other stacks. You gain stacks through using Normal Attacks with Elemental DMG, using an Elemental Burst, or having less than 100% Energy. Respectively, these stacks last for 5 seconds, 10 seconds, and however long it takes for the wielder to be at full energy.

Since Ayaka is a Cryo character, Mistsplitter would provide her with a Cryo DMG Bonus. This would increase the power of any Normal Attacks made after using her sprint (and add another stack to her as well), and her Elemental Skill and Burst.

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is the next best weapon for Ayaka. It increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate by a percentage, so it works well with Ayaka’s Ascension stat. The wielder automatically receives an Elemental DMG Bonus and when other party members use Elemental Skills, the wielder gains a Wavespike stack. When the wielder uses their Elemental Skill, they consume any Wavespike stacks they have. As a result, each consumed stack increases Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8 seconds.

Finally, if you’re having trouble keeping Ayaka’s Burst charged, the Skyward Blade could work. It provides Energy Recharge, a CRIT Rate buff, and additional DMG buffs after the wielder uses their Elemental Burst.

4-Star – The Black Sword

You can only get The Black Sword through purchasing the Battle Pass at any level, so if you never plan on buying the Battle Pass, don’t consider this sword. The Black Sword increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate by a percentage. It also increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by a percentage and, if the wielder lands a CRIT hit, the Black Sword will restore a portion of the wielder’s ATK as HP. That could cut down on your need for a Healer/Shield Support.

Otherwise, the Amenoma Kageuchi is the easiest on this list to get…as long as you’ve finished the Inazuma Archon Quest. This is part of the Inazuma crafted weapons collection.

If you want some extra ATK and CRIT Rate, the Royal Longsword can provide both. But if you want some extra passive damage, the Kagotsurube Isshin will provide that and an ATK buff.

3-Star – Harbinger of Dawn

The Harbinger of Dawn increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG and, if the wielder’s HP is above 90%, CRIT Rate. If you use this sword, it may be a good idea to have a Shield or Healer Support on your team to keep Ayaka’s HP up.

If you want more overall power, the Fillet Blade increases the wielder’s ATK and has a chance to deal extra ATK DMG once every 15 seconds. Keep in mind that the extra damage only affects one enemy.

Best Artifact Sets

Though you can use other sets, Blizzard Strayer is by far the best for Ayaka. Desirably, you want ATK%, Cryo DMG Bonus, and CRIT DMG Main Stats. For Substats, look for CRIT DMG and Rate, ATK%, and if you need it, Energy Recharge.

4PC Blizzard Strayer

At 2 pieces, Blizzard Strayer grants a 15% Cryo DMG Bonus. At 4 pieces, it increases a character’s CRIT Rate by 20% when they attack an enemy affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, the CRIT Rate buff increases by another 20%, bringing it up to 40% in all.

This incentivizes you to put Ayaka on a Freeze team, which is very easy to do. Also, Ayaka works best on Freeze teams, just make sure to have a character who can group your enemies together.

2PC Blizzard Strayer + 2PC Noblesse Oblige or Gladiator’s Finale

This gives you the Cryo DMG Bonus plus either an Elemental Burst or ATK% buff. If you go with the Noblesse Oblige, you’ll receive a 20% Elemental Burst DMG increase. If you go with the Gladiator’s Finale, you’ll receive an 18% ATK increase.

Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering also provide the 18% ATK buff at 2 pieces. If you have better stats on either set, use those instead.

2PC Noblesse Oblige + 2PC Gladiator’s Finale

Use this if you don’t have good Blizzard Strayer pieces. However, you really should have at least 2PC of Blizzard on Ayaka for the best results.

Best Freeze Teams

For the most part, Ayaka works best when she can perpetually Freeze your opponents. However, you’ll need someone to help keep your enemies together, a Battery, and a Healer/Shield Support. If you managed to pull both Ayaka and Shenhe, you should absolutely put them on a team together. From there, you just need someone to apply Hydro to your enemies.