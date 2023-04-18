Xbox Reveals 8 More Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is an incredible deal for gamers. It’s a subscription service that grants you access to a massive collection of video games. Best of all, these games are constantly shifting around with newer titles and iconic classics. However, it’s always a thrill to see just what games are being added into the mix each month. Fortunately, Xbox consistently reveals what is coming to the subscription service, and today on the Xbox Wire, we’re getting word of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks.’

If you want to see a new batch of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, check out this latest Xbox Wire post. It’s unveiled that seven more games are coming to the service, and best of all, these games are slated to release over the next couple of weeks. So if you haven’t already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, perhaps some of these games might finally sway you into trying it out. We’ll list down what games are coming alongside the platforms and release dates.

Coming Soon To Xbox Game Pass

Minecraft Legends – Cloud, Console, PC Available Today

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – Cloud, Console, PC April 20

Medieval Dynasty – Xbox One April 20

Homestead Arcana – Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S April 21

Cassette Beasts – PC April 26

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – Cloud, Console, PC April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Console, PC April 27

Redfall – Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S May 2

Xbox Game Pass typically has various new games added each month. Likewise, every Microsoft Xbox first-party studio title will be available on Xbox Game Pass. So typically, you won’t see these exclusives leave the Xbox Game Pass service. But several games added into the mix will eventually make their way off the subscription service. For instance, we know five games were removed from the service on April 30.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30

Bugsnax

Destroy All Humans!

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Tetris Effect Connected

Unsouled

Even though these games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, players should give them a try. You’ll find that Microsoft will offer a 20% discount to the games leaving the service. So if you find something you enjoy but it’s on the way off the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, you’ll get an incentive to purchase the game to keep in your library.