Star Wars Jedi Survivor Is “Pushing The Boundaries” Of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

It certainly makes a difference that Respawn is now focusing on three platforms instead of five.

Respawn isn’t shy to talk about how much farther Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gone in comparison to its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

As reported by PSU, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s lead producer Paul Hatfield and technical director Jon Carr were interviewed by Screen Rant. In that interview, they talked about the considerations they made in producing the last game that they have now acted upon in making Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Here is what the duo said:

“ [Customization] was something with the first game where I say we took something to maybe 80 percent, that’s something that we felt as a team we could have done better if we’d had the additional time. And so with this project, day one we knew we wanted to expand it, and that’s exactly what we did. I mean, I run around with a mullet all the time when I play. [Laughs] It makes it so much more Star Wars to me that you can kind of make your own Cal; he still obviously is a protagonist, and he has a personality, but when it comes to player expression, that’s a huge thing and I think people are really gonna like that.

We’ve also pushed the boundaries in terms of, like scope and capability of the tech that we’ve built. The environment is much larger, we’ve put a lot of time into more advanced lighting systems, the texture and fidelity throughout the environment is pretty robust. And so there’s a lot of kind of pushing forward the tech that we’ve got to achieve a lot of it.”

Cal wearing a mullet may not seem like it’s a big deal, but it’s just an example Respawn used to demonstrate how much more they were able to put into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While they only cited time as the limiting factor in production, it certainly also makes a difference that the game is arriving only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of those games that are dropping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to be better produced to fulfill the potential of the newer, faster consoles.

We have seen Square Enix’s Naoko Yoshida, for example, talk up the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 in making Final Fantasy 16. But in the case of Respawn and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, they can feel the difference in power and potential on the Xbox Series X|S as well, in comparison to the previous generation of consoles.

As more of these games get released, we will continue to see just how far the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can be pushed.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be releasing on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on April 28, 2023.