Dead Island 2 Download Sizes For PS4 And PS5 Are Considerably Different

We now know the download sizes for Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but there’s something quite strange going on.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size shared this information:

“Dead Island 2

PS4 : 19.916 GB (Version: 1.02)

PS5 : 48.219 GB (Version: 1.000.002)

⬛ Pre-Load : April 19

⬜ Launch : April 21”

As you can plainly see, the PlayStation 5 version is considerably bigger than the PlayStation 4 version, at 48 GB. There are definitely bigger PlayStation 5 games, but it’s still surprising that there’s such a disparity between the same game across the two console generations.

Gamers can expect a considerably different experience as well, as PlayStation 4 will likely not have graphics as good as on the PlayStation 5. If developer Dambusters did their job as well, the PlayStation 5 version will be loading considerably faster.

It may also be reasonable to believe that there will be a similar size disparity in the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dead Island 2. While this game is still firmly in the middle of the transition between console generations, Dambusters clearly did their work to upgrade the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to the standard gamers expect.

As we had reported, Dambusters revealed that Dead Island 2 went gold faster than expected, and so they had set the release date for later this month, in fact two weeks from now. Hopefully, that does mean the game will be launching without the issues that seem to haunt the industry lately, including the surprisingly poor reception to The Last of Us Part 1 PC.

On Dambusters’ end, they have introduced a weapon durability element to Dead Island 2. In an interview, they explained that the weapons aren’t going to be so prone to breaking that you will feel like you are in a survival horror game. Instead, Dambusters intends to encourage their players to try new things instead of sticking to a single weapon they stick to for the whole game.

In particular, this durability element works hand in hand with weapon crafting. There will be workbench where players can opt to repair or level match their weapons instead of disposing of them. In this way, players are going to experiment themselves on what they can do with their good weapons.

Dead Island 2 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam on April 21, 2023.