Rumor: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 Reloaded Release Date Revealed

Infinity Ward seems to have invested quite a bit on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 DLC.

We have a rumor on the possible release date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 Reloaded.

As reported by Insider Gaming, they expect Season 3 Reloaded to launch on May 10, 2023, and a Pro Pack will release before that, on April 19, 2023.

This is the sort of content that Infinity Ward has prepared for each Season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 so far:

New Maps

New Weapons

New Operator

Weapons changes

Quality of life changes including bug fixes

New Gamemodes

New Raid

Infinity Way have also already confirmed that Gun Game is returning.

What follows are information found from leaks and datamining.

Based on leaks, Plunder, and Warzone Ranked are expected to return to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

Plunder mode is the sort of dream scenario you see in an offbeat comedy like Brewster’s Millions, but for an online shooter. Teams rush to collect as much cash as possible, in a battle royale map. The winner is the team who collects one million dollars.

The ways to collect cash can get wild. There are straight up supply boxes, cash drops, and even contracts. Once you earn that money, there are crazy ways to store it too, such as by purchasing Cash Deposit Balloons, and Deposit Helicopters. Other players can take you out and/or steal that money too, so it’s something of a mad scramble to get that cold virtual cash.

The mechanics for Plunder had continuously been tweaked for Call of Duty Warzone in 2020, so Infinity Ward needs to come up with novel surprises to make it enticing once again.

Dataminers found evidence that Valeria Garza, Alejandro Vargas, and Alex Keller have been prepared and could be potential operators returning for Season 3. But it isn’t clear if all of them will be added in that Season, or the data was for Infinity Ward’s content plans throughout the year. This information was DMCA’d, so there is a very high possibility that this rumor is true.

It seems Activision had invested quite a bit on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in particular. Rumors had run rampant that planned DLC for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was spun off into its own game, after original plans it would be a pain premium expansion.

So far, Activision has only officially confirmed that there will be a full annual premium release of Call of Duty this fall. Right until then, Infinity Ward still has a lot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to roll out to the players.