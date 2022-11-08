Call Of Duty 2023 To Be A Paid “Premium” Expansion To Modern Warfare II

Call Of Duty fans were initially despairing at the prospect of not getting a brand-new, shiny Call Of Duty game in 2023, but some clarity has come in the form of reports, both from Activision’s latest financial reporting, but also, through some clarification from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. The news is great for fans of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II, you’re going to be dining well in the year to come.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the good word in the latest Activision earnings report which, amidst some self-congratulatory behaviour, highlighted their plans for the IP into 2023. The report read

Following a three-year period in which Call Of Duty reached well over half a billion players and delivered a step change increase in engagement and player investment, these launches mark the start of a new era intended to take the franchise to new heights. Activision is looking forward to building on its current momentum in 2023, with plans for next year including the most robust Call Of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.

The phrase “full premium release” may confuse fans, because all previous reporting, including comments directly out of Activision themselves, indicated that no Call Of Duty game was slated to release in 2023. Witnessing the confusion that had been stirred up amongst the Call Of Duty fanbase, Schreier eased some hearts and minds, tweeting the following,

Let me make this super clear: – The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II “premium” (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It’s supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that’s why they call it a “full” release. But it’s more MWII See you again next earnings call I guess

Questioning from fans emerged, asking whether players would need to own Modern Warfare II or whether the expansion would be stand-alone, to this Schreier expressed that he was unsure as to whether or not players would need to own the 2022 release. he Schreier followed on from the tweet, to address some other rumours, specifically relating to the future of Sledgehammer supposedly being at work on a sequel to Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare, saying

– BTW while I’m here, those random rumors a few weeks ago about Sledgehammer making Advanced Warfare 2 were false – never say never I guess, but this is their next project

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC